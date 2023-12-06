NEW YORK (PIX11) – Several leading Republican contenders for president will make their case Wednesday night in a NewsNation primary debate.

But one person you won’t be seeing on the debate stage is frontrunner and former President Donald Trump, who is skipping the Republican presidential debate to go to a fundraiser in Florida.

The latest poll numbers show Trump might not need the exposure, as he has 60% of potential primary voters. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are neck and neck in a distant second place, each at around 10% of potential primary voters.

