Eric Adams to be inaugurated at Brooklyn’s Kings Theater

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Eric Adams will raise the curtain on his new administration on Jan. 1 — literally.

Adams will hold his inauguration at Brooklyn’s Kings Theater instead of the traditional City Hall, along with two other Brooklynites: Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who begins his first full term, and incoming Comptroller Brad Lander.

The move is meant to celebrate the three citywide leaders each coming from the borough.

“It is symbolically impactful for me to be inaugurated as New York City’s 110th mayor in the heart of Flatbush, on behalf of this working-class community and communities like it across the five boroughs who have elected one of their own to lead our recovery,” Adams said. “Kings Theatre has made so many wonderful memories over its storied history, and on Jan. 1 we will make even more history there together.”

The ceremony will take place on the evening of Jan. 1.

The event will be ticketed, with invites to family members, community leaders and “a diverse group of New Yorkers.” The theater seats 3,000 people.