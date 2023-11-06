NEW YORK (PIX11) – Voters across New York and New Jersey will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot in local races.

Below you’ll find voter resources for both states as well as information on key races to watch.

Voting 101: What you need to know on Election Day

New York voters can cast their ballot beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday until the polls close at 9 p.m.

New Yorkers can check the status of their voter registration on New York State’s Voter Registration Tracker. Voters who live outside of New York City can also use the state’s tracker to find their polling location. For residents of New York City, polling locations can be found here.

For New Jersey residents, voting starts at 6 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m.

Residents of New Jersey can check their registration status using New Jersey’s Voter Search tool. Residents who need help locating their polling location can find out by entering their address in the state’s Polling Place Search tool.

Early voting in NY, NJ

The early voting period in New York and New Jersey ended on Sunday. Voters can still cast their ballot at their polling site on Election Day or drop off an absentee ballot at an approved location.

Ballot questions in NY

There are two statewide ballot measures, which are proposed amendments to the New York State Constitution.

The first ballot measure is a proposed amendment to Article 8, section 4 of the New York State Constitution. The proposed amendment would eliminate the constitutional debt limit placed on small city school districts. The second ballot question is a proposed amendment to Article 8, section 5 of the New York State Constitution. The amendment would extend for 10 more years the authority of counties, cities, towns, and villages to exclude from their constitutional debt limits any debt incurred for the construction of sewage facilities.

New Yorkers can vote “Yes” or “No” on each of the ballot questions. If a majority votes “Yes” on a ballot proposal, the constitutional amendment is approved, according to NYC Votes.

NYC Council races: What to know

Every seat in the New York City Council is up for reelection.

Manhattan has 10 seats, the Bronx has eight seats, Queens has 14 seats, Brooklyn has 16 seats and Staten Island has three seats. To find out what district you live in, click here.

Only six seats in the City Council are held by Republicans. The remaining seats are held by Democrats.

That could change depending on which candidates win the general election. A breakdown of each candidate and the issues they’re focused on can be found on NYCVotes, which is run by the New York City Campaign Finance Board.

Are there any statewide NY races?

There are no statewide offices up for election this year. In 2024, New Yorkers will head to the polls to elect a president and representatives for the U.S. Senate and House as well as state Senate and House.

Are there any statewide NJ races?

Voters in New Jersey will have a chance to elect their representatives for state Senate and General Assembly.

The state is divided into 40 districts. Each district is represented by one state senator and two general assembly members.

Democrats hold the majority of seats in both the Senate and General Assembly. Democrats outnumber Republicans 25-15 in the Senate and 46-34 in the General Assembly, respectively.

For a list of New Jersey State Senate candidates, click here.

For a list of New Jersey General Assembly candidates, click here.

Races to watch across the U.S.

Nationally, there are two key gubernatorial races in Kentucky and Mississippi to keep an eye on after Louisiana elected a Republican governor in October.

In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, is one of the most popular governors in the state, according to his approval ratings in a Morning Consult Poll. He is running against Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican who has aligned himself with former President Donald Trump.

In Mississippi, Elvis Presley’s cousin, Brandon Presley, is the Democratic gubernatorial nominee going up against Republican Tate Reeves, the incumbent. A recent poll showed Reeves leading Presley 46% to 45%, according to Mississippi Today. The winner needs 50% to secure the seat and avoid a run-off in late November.

Rep. Jeff Landry beat a crowded field of candidates to be elected Louisiana’s governor last month. Landry’s win gave the GOP control in the state after former Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards was unable to seek election due to term limits in the state.

All 140 seats are up for election in the Virginia General Assembly, including 100 in the House of Delegates and 40 in the Senate. Both parties are looking to secure the legislative majority. If Republicans win the majority, Gov. Glenn Youngkin would try to push a conservative agenda that includes tax cuts and term limits on abortions.

Problems with voting at the polls?

If you have problems on Election Day, email wpixnewsdesk@pix11.com to reach the PIX11 News Team or call NY AG’s office at (866) 390-2992 to report polling issues or intimidation at the polls.