ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first of two primaries in New York will be taking place on June 28. Starting Saturday, early voters can cast their ballots for the primary elections.

“A voter can vote at any site in their county unless they are in New York City, in which case, they will have an assigned site,” explained Jennifer Wilson, spokesperson for the New York State Board of Elections. “This year, there are also extended early voting on the weekends, so in most cases poll places are open until about 5 p.m. or 6 p.m.”

In order to vote, only people who are enrolled in a party can participate. However, if you requested an absentee ballot but decide you want to go to a polling site instead, there is a change you should be aware of.

“You will be asked to vote by affidavit ballot instead of allowing you to vote on the machine. This was a recent law change, but you also have the option to drop off your absentee ballot in person if you prefer at any poll site within your county.”

Wilson said this new law allows the Board of Elections to count absentee ballots faster. The gubernatorial race is among the elections Democrats and Republicans will soon be voting for.

Early voting will be taking place until June 26.