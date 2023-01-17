BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — After taking on his new leadership role in Congress as House Minority Leader, U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries spent time back in Brooklyn Tuesday meeting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“We both went to public high school here. We were both raised in very diverse communities,” Jeffries said.

After their strategy meeting inside Junior’s Cheesecake, Jeffries and Schumer briefed local reporters.

“We spent a lot of time talking about how we’re going to get things done,” Schumer said.

While Republicans are now in the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, they started this newest session of Congress divided among themselves, holding vote after vote to select a House Speaker.

Jeffries still believes there are opportunities for bipartisan agreement. “We’re looking forward to finding common ground with those reasonable Republicans and others who want to get stuff done on the issues,” Jeffries said.