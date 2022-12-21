NEW YORK (PIX11) — New questions have arisen over whether Republican Congressman-elect George Santos was being untruthful when he said his grandparents were Holocaust refugees.

The Forward, a Jewish publication, reported Santos lied to voters about his ancestry when he claimed his mother’s parents fled Europe during World War II to avoid persecution.

Allegations that he lied about his resume and his life story have led to a growing chorus of voices calling for the congressman-elect to step aside. With the exception of a statement from his attorney, Santos has remained silent.

Nassau County Legislature member Joshua Lafazan led a group at the federal courthouse on Long Island Wednesday morning. They had a formal request for the U.S. Attorney to investigate Santos.

According to a New York Times investigation, Santos has possibly lied about attending Baruch College and New York University, working at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, about running an animal rescue charity and managing his family’s investment firm.

The New York Times investigation found he was evicted from two apartments for failure to pay rent, yet he was able to lend his own campaign $700,000.

Political analyst Basil Smikle said there are strict rules when it comes to accounting for campaign dollars raised and spent.

“If there are any inconsistencies or intentional misrepresentations in his financial disclosures or any of the formal information he has to give to the federal government, then the Congress can act,” Smikle said.

Santos successfully flipped New York’s 3rd Congressional District, which covers parts of Queens and Long Island. Robert Zimmerman, the Democrat who Santos defeated, said his campaign previously raised some of the inconsistencies in Santos’ story.

“The issue that has to be fully investigated is where did his money come from. It’s following the money. And we already know he’s taken money from relatives of Russian oligarchs for his campaign,” Zimmerman said.

U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the incoming House Democratic Leader, did not mince words when he spoke out about Santos.

Jeffries said Santos “appears to be a complete and utter fraud” and that he’s hiding from legitimate questions his constituents are asking.