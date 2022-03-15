NEW YORK, N.Y. (PIX11) — Universal child care, flood mitigation and to-go drinks are all on the table in this year’s budget negotiations in Albany.

The State Assembly and Senate, each controlled overwhelmingly by Democrats, laid out their priorities in what are known as “one house” budgets. Gov. Kathy Hochul did the same more than a month ago in an “executive budget.”

However, state legislators want to spend about $226 billion, $10 billion more than the governor. The competing plans reveal some sharp disagreements about how to tackle various issues.

“Overall the Senate and Assembly agree on almost everything,” said Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie from the Bronx.

The state has plenty of cash on hand from good tax returns and federal stimulus. But Hochul wants to move more carefully — adding to reserves. She wants to use some money to expand child care subsidies to 100,000 families. Both houses of the legislature want to spend billions more for near-universal child care.

On climate change mitigation, especially following the fatal flooding of last year, Hochul wants to borrow $4 billion to shore up infrastructure. Once again, the legislature wants to go bigger, suggesting $6 billion.

The Senate also wants to suspend the gas tax until the end of the year, and the Assembly wants a $500 million utility relief fund. Both houses want more than a billion dollars for the depleted emergency rental assistance program.

Plus there are high-profile policy disagreements. Hochul wants to use the budget to renew mayoral control of New York City schools for four more years and bring back the pandemic staple of alcoholic to-go drinks. The Legislature said both those points would be subject to negotiation.

Mayor Eric Adams generally praised what he has seen so far from the budget negotiations, but he seemed frustrated extending his control of the school system might become a bargaining chip that creates uncertainty for about a million NYC families.