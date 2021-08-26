Brian Benjamin: What to know about Hochul’s pick for NY lieutenant governor

Politics

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced state Sen. Brian Benjamin as her choice for lieutenant governor on Thursday.

Benjamin will be the state’s second Black lieutenant governor. 

Get to know Benjamin with more fast facts:

  • Benjamin is a Democrat who represents Senate District 30, which includes parts of the Upper East Side, Harlem, East Harlem and other Upper Manhattan neighborhoods.
  • His legislative career has been focused on criminal justice reform and affordable housing. 
  • Benjamin is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Revenue and Budget and the senior assistant majority leader.
  • He is also a member of several other committees, including health, finance and the joint task force on opioids, addiction and overdose.
  • Benjamin was born in Harlem and attended high school in New York City. He later graduated from Brown University with an undergraduate degree in public policy and got his MBA at Harvard Business School.
  • He has a background in finance, having worked several years for Morgan Stanley before pursuing a career in politics.
  • Benjamin worked for a minority and women-owned business that built affordable housing in Harlem.
  • He ran for and won his state Senate seat in 2017. 
  • Benjamin appeared with his then-girlfriend in the reality TV series “Love in the City,” which ran on the Oprah Winfrey Network in 2014.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Community reacts to Harlem basketball court shooting with outrage

Hochul announces Benjamin as pick for lieutenant governor

Group promotes health and small businesses in Harlem

Green spaces come to Hudson Square as part of neighborhood transformation

With help from Avengers, health officials push COVID vaccinations in Times Square

NYPD seek man who pulled out gun, started shooting outside Penn Station

More Manhattan

PIX on Politics

Delta variant driving about 2,000 new COVID cases per day in NYC: Health commissioner

Outrage after Cuomo impeachment investigation suspended

Christine Quinn won’t rule out run for NY governor in 2022

Who could run for governor of New York?

NY lawmakers ‘fully dedicated’ to impeaching Cuomo after sexual harassment findings: Assemblyman Kim

PIX on Politics Panel: Impending NYC mask update, eviction moratorium and more

More PIX on Politics

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter