NEW YORK — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced state Sen. Brian Benjamin as her choice for lieutenant governor on Thursday.

Benjamin will be the state’s second Black lieutenant governor.

Get to know Benjamin with more fast facts:

Benjamin is a Democrat who represents Senate District 30, which includes parts of the Upper East Side, Harlem, East Harlem and other Upper Manhattan neighborhoods.

His legislative career has been focused on criminal justice reform and affordable housing.

Benjamin is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Revenue and Budget and the senior assistant majority leader.

He is also a member of several other committees, including health, finance and the joint task force on opioids, addiction and overdose.

Benjamin was born in Harlem and attended high school in New York City. He later graduated from Brown University with an undergraduate degree in public policy and got his MBA at Harvard Business School.

He has a background in finance, having worked several years for Morgan Stanley before pursuing a career in politics.

Benjamin worked for a minority and women-owned business that built affordable housing in Harlem.

He ran for and won his state Senate seat in 2017.

Benjamin appeared with his then-girlfriend in the reality TV series “Love in the City,” which ran on the Oprah Winfrey Network in 2014.