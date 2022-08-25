NEW YORK (PIX11) — President Joe Biden will travel to New York City in September to attend the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly, the White House said Thursday.

Biden will arrive in New York on Sept. 18 and participate in the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 19 and Sept. 20, officials said.

The General Assembly is the main policy-making body comprised of the 193 member states of the United Nations.

The 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly will open on Sept. 13 at the UN headquarters in Midtown Manhattan.

Biden spoke at the United Nations General Assembly last September.