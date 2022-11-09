NEW YORK (PIX11) — All four of the ballot proposals put to New York City voters in Tuesday’s midterm elections were approved.

The first proposal, which appeared on ballots statewide, asked whether the state comptroller should be authorized to sell up to $4.2 billion in state bonds to fund environmental initiatives. The funding, officially part of the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022, will go toward various projects encompassing environmental protection, natural restoration, resiliency, and clean energy.

Another three proposals, all at the city level, also passed.

The first adds a preamble to the New York City Charter defining the goal of working toward building “a just and equitable city for all.” The preamble will also affirm the city’s mission to amend “past and continuing harms and to reconstruct, revise, and reimagine our foundations, structures, institutions, and laws to promote justice and equity for all New Yorkers.”

The second initiative will, among other things, create an Office of Racial Equity, to be led by a mayoral appointee. The office’s duties will include drafting and issuing a Racial Equity Plan every two years, identifying “priority neighborhoods” to be highlighted in those plans, and assisting city agencies in remedying the marginalization of certain individuals and communities.

Under the third citywide initiative, the city will now establish a “true cost of living” metric aimed at better defining just how much it takes to get by in New York City. Starting in 2024, the city will track this figure by looking at the cost of essentials including food, housing, childcare, and transportation, without factoring in assistance, public or otherwise.