NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gov. Kathy Hochul remains focused on the package of new gun control legislation she has been advocating for since the Buffalo shooting, accelerated by the Texas elementary school shooting.

However, right now the Assembly remained in session Friday, one day after it was supposed to finish its business. The extra time was used to consider everything from the size of school classes in the city, to cryptocurrency mining, to a highly controversial bill that applies to old criminal records.

“This is a moment of reckoning, history, and ultimately God will judge us how we respond to this crisis to take the guns out of the streets,” said Hochul speaking from First Corinthian Baptist Church in Harlem.

The measures passed in the waning days of the legislative session. They will among other things raise the purchase age of an assault rifle in New York to 21, strengthen the state’s red flag laws, and explore micro stamping bullets. Hochul pledged to sign the bills quickly and implored Washington to do more on a national level.

However, there will be many more bills coming her way following a flurry of legislation in the last few days. From speed cameras near schools that will now be operable all 24 hours of each day — to a moratorium on new cryptocurrency mining projects.

Albany also renewed mayoral control of schools but gave more power to parents on an advisory panel, and passed a sister piece of legislation that would slowly reduce class sizes in the city.

Hochul indicated Wednesday that although she and Mayor Adams might have wanted a different plan this might be the best one for now considering some lawmakers did not want to extend mayoral control at all.

However, pending in the Assembly as of Friday nights is the controversial Clean Slate Act — already passed by the State Senate. It would seal felony records after seven years and misdemeanor records after three years if no additional offenses are committed.

Advocates say it would help former convicts reintegrate into society by making things like housing and jobs easier. Republicans, and even some state agencies, have raised safety concerns.

“A person’s criminal conviction would not show up in a background check,” said Michael Tannousis, (R) Staten Island Assemblyman. “So it is quite ironic they are trying to show that they are doing something as a result of the increase in violence, but in actuality they are pushing forward bills that would endanger the people of the state.”

As of the writing of this article, it was unclear if the Assembly would vote on Clean Slate this session.