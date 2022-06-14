NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is going to endorse Gov. Kathy Hochul in the New York governor’s race on Wednesday.

Hochul’s campaign and Adams’ political advisor confirmed Tuesday that Adams will make the announcement in a joint appearance with the Democratic governor in New York City.

Adams, a Democrat who took office in January, is a former police officer whose tough-on-crime message has set him apart from the city’s progressives.

His endorsement comes as Hochul has pledged tougher action on gun crimes, including after the mass shooting in her hometown of Buffalo, and as she faces pushback from both Democratic and Republican challengers to do more to tackle crime.