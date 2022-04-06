NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Florida Gov. Ron Desantis traded barbs this week over the sunshine state’s new “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Adams on Monday announced a new campaign, including several billboards in major Florida cities, to rail against the law and offer support to the state’s LGBTQ residents. He also invited LGBTQ Floridians to move to New York.

“This is the city of Stonewall. This is the city where we are proud to talk about how you can live in a comfortable setting and not be harassed,” Adams said during a briefing on Monday.

Florida’s leader then fired back.

“We need to be focusing on teaching kids to read and to write and math and science and understanding American history and having civics so that they understand the Constitution and they understand that our rights come from God, not from government,” Desantis said.

Florida’s governor also took aim at the city’s mask mandate for toddlers in public school and day care settings.

“They make toddlers wear masks … They are trying to do billboards saying come to [New York] … no. They will muzzle you through force of government,” Desantis said.

Other New York Democrats have jumped into the fray on social media. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, in response to a comment from Desantis that New York is crime-riddled, said on Twitter that Florida’s murder rate is nearly double New York’s.

“Annual number of homicides… * Florida: 1,530 * New York: 875,” he wrote.

And Randi Weingarten, the head of the nation’s teachers union, said families feel stigmatized by the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Meanwhile, Adams’ digital billboards and creative ads will run in Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach through May 29. The initiative will cost New York City taxpayers nothing, as it will be funded through donations, according to Adams.

The controversial Florida law bans instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade.