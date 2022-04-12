HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Less than one month from the May 17 Pennsylvania primary election, Nexstar Media Inc. will host an exclusive multi-market prime time debate between the Republican Party candidates for Governor of Pennsylvania.

The candidates will debate for one hour on Wednesday, April 27 at 8 p.m. and will both air and live-stream in 10 markets across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, and Maryland, reaching 9.8 million TV and streaming households in every county of the Keystone State.

All candidates on the ballot who meet eligibility criteria will be invited to participate. Candidates who have committed to attend include: Lou Barletta, Doug Mastriano, Bill McSwain, and Dave White.

WHTM abc27 News anchor and Capitol Bureau Reporter Dennis Owens and WPXI Anchor Lisa Sylvester will co-host the debate from the abc27 studio in Harrisburg.

The one hour debate will air on eight television stations serving the state: WHTM-TV (ABC) in Harrisburg/Lancaster, Lebanon, York, WPXI-TV (NBC) in Pittsburgh, WPHL-TV (MyNetworkTV) in Philadelphia, WTAJ-TV (CBS) in Johnstown/Altoona/State College, WBRE-TV (NBC) in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre/Hazleton, WJET-TV (ABC) and WFXP-TV (FOX) in Erie, and WYTV-TV (ABC) in Youngstown, OH.

In addition, the debate will be live-streamed on WETM-TV (NBC) in Elmira, NY, WPIX-TV (CW) in New York, NY, WIVB-TV (CBS) in Buffalo, NY, and WDVM-TV (IND) in Washington, D.C

Additionally, all radio stations throughout the commonwealth will be provided free access regardless of their market.

The candidates will be asked for their views on the infrastructure, the economy, foreign policy, and other important topics impacting Pennsylvania.

Nexstar Media Inc. will also host an exclusive debate between the Democratic Party candidates for the United States Senate Thursday, April 21 at 8 p.m.

An exclusive debate has also been announced between the Republican Party candidates for the United States Senate on Monday, April 25 at 8 p.m.

The primary election for U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania is scheduled to take place on May 17. Voters must register to vote by May 2.

To register to vote, please visit https://www.vote.pa.gov/Register-to-Vote. For more information regarding the upcoming elections, including early voting dates, polling locations and voter identification requirements, please visit https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov.