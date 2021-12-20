5 women make history as deputy mayors in Adams administration

NEW YORK — Mayor-elect Eric Adams began the week with a historic set of announcements: five women will be appointed deputy mayors in the upcoming Adams administration.

“We are going to tear down barriers,” he said. “We are going to do things differently.”

The five women have served the people of New York City for decades, and now will becomes leaders under Adams.

Lorraine Grillo will be tight by the mayor’s side as first deputy mayor; she’s currently the city’s recovery czar.

Maria Torres-Springer will focus on bringing sorely needed jobs back to the city as deputy mayor for economic and workforce development.

Sheena Wright, who co-chaired the Adams transition team, will be the new deputy mayor for strategic initiatives.

Meera Joshi will serve as deputy mayor for operations, and Anne Williams-Isom will serve as deputy mayor for health and human services.

The women were introduced by trailblazing women from New York City history, including former Public Advocate Betsy Gotbaum, former City Comptroller Elizabeth Holtzman, former Manhattan Borough President Ruth Messinger, former State Sen. Velmanette Montgomery and former Council Speaker Christine Quinn.

“I think the mayor elect really sent a message today about diversity, but also, more importantly, about women’s ability to serve everywhere and anywhere and at the highest level,” Quinn said.

On top of these five appointees, Keechant Sewell will make history as the first woman to serve as New York City police commissioner, and Queens Councilwoman Adrienne Adams just secured enough support to become the city council speaker. She’ll lead a council that includes a historic number of women.

Adams received praise from his predecessor Monday — who also congratulated the women heading into these roles.

This slate of Deputy Mayors isn’t just historic, they’re some of the most effective public servants our city has ever seen.



Congratulations to Lorraine Grillo, Meera Joshi, Maria Torres-Springer, Anne Williams-Isom and Sheena Wright. I know you’ll make our city proud. https://t.co/r3lMkZeP2j — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 21, 2021

The Adams administration takes over Jan. 1.