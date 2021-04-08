Skip to content
PIX11
New York, NY
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Local News
New York Elections
New Jersey Elections
Brooklyn
Bronx
Long Island
Manhattan
Queens
Staten Island
New Jersey
Crime
Justin Wallace
Reopening Schools
Small Business Spotlight
Monica Makes It Happen
Top Stories
Bronx woman swindled nearly $20,000 from renters looking for affordable housing: DA
Top Stories
New Jersey named ‘Best State to Live in’ by study; New York finishes 3rd
Shake Shack manager sues NYPD unions over false Manhattan milkshake poisoning claims
Mayors of NJ’s biggest cities demand changes to bail reform law
Man slashed during dispute at Manhattan subway station: NYPD
News
Coronavirus
Created Equal
National News
Politics
Business
Entertainment
Video
Top Stories
Bronx woman swindled nearly $20,000 from renters looking for affordable housing: DA
Top Stories
Texas family welcomes 3rd baby with the same birthday
Video
Top Stories
New Jersey named ‘Best State to Live in’ by study; New York finishes 3rd
Shake Shack manager sues NYPD unions over false Manhattan milkshake poisoning claims
Man acting as own attorney screams at jurors in opening of death penalty case
Video
Mayors of NJ’s biggest cities demand changes to bail reform law
Morning News
Ben Aaron
The O List
Dan Mannarino
Betty Nguyen
Marysol Castro
Hidden New York
Top Stories
‘Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living’ star Courtney Nichole talks 2nd season
Video
Top Stories
‘Building a Bridge’: Journey to make Catholic church accepting of LGBTQ+ community
Video
Top Stories
Whatchu Talkin’ About: OWN special honoring Black fathers
Video
New documentary brings Tulsa race massacre to the forefront
Video
Actor Nonso Anozie talks hit Netflix show ‘Sweet Tooth’
Video
NYC mayoral candidate Scott Stringer talks new misconduct accusation, crime, housing and vaccines in school
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Daily and Hourly Forecast
Maps and Radar
Weather Science
Weather Alerts
Sports
PIX11 Sports Nation
Mets
Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
Community
Newsletters
About
About Us
Contact PIX11
PIX11 News Team
PIX11 TV Listings
Where to find PIX11
PIX11 News App
PIX11 Partners
Calendar
PIX11 Careers
Report It!
Post a Job
Find a Job
Search
Search
Search
Politics
Rep. Greene apologizes for comparing safety masks, Holocaust
Pence: I’ll likely never see eye to eye with Trump on Jan. 6 riot
New grand jury seated for next stage of Trump investigation
Video
Rand Paul: Skipping vaccine for now, may reconsider
House GOP elects Trump defender Elise Stefanik to No. 3 post
Video
More Politics Headlines
Rep. Stefanik’s rise toward leadership job irks conservatives
Biden’s declaration: America’s democracy ‘is rising anew’
Video
Trump 'beyond seriously' considering 2024 presidential run
More Texans would support Matthew McConaughey for governor over Greg Abbott: poll
Nadler, Jones among Dems introducing bill that would expand Supreme Court to 13 justices
White House docs outline infrastructure spending for NY, NJ
Trump drags ‘stone cold loser’ Mitch McConnell for not helping overturn election
Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
Trump addresses GOP as power to shape national debate wanes
Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin announces run for NY governor
Connect with PIX11 Online
Trending Stories
Fireworks to light up NY to celebrate hitting vaccine goal
Dead bear cub found in Staten Island parking lot sparks police investigation
Video
NY COVID latest: Tuesday, June 15, 2021
NYC mayoral race: Scott Stringer on crime, housing, vaccines in school, more
Video
12-year-old girl drowns in backyard pool on Long Island, police say
PIX11 Live
New York hits 70% vaccination rate, CDC says; state to lift ‘virtually all’ COVID restrictions
Video
Video: Pair beat, stab teen in Bronx deli, steal his sneakers
Veteran's Resources
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Wounded Warrior Project
Veterans Resource Centers of America
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Military Veterans Resource Center (MVRC)
Don't Miss
Where to find New York’s Very Own
NYC’s race for mayor: A list of everyone running for New York City mayor in 2021
Vaccine freebies: NY, NJ rolls out incentives
Video
Mets 2021 schedule on PIX11
Yankees 2021 schedule on PIX11
PIX11 COMMUNITY CALENDAR