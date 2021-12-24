Police seeking suspect in Manhattan anti-gay subway assault

Police are looking for the suspect who they say slapped a man across the face in a Manhattan subway station. (Credit: NYPD)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A man slapped another man Nov. 15 in an apparent anti-gay attack, police said Friday.

At about 2 a.m., the man approached a 22-year-old man on the stairs inside the 57th Street and 7th Avenue D train station and asked to use his cellphone, police said. When the victim handed over his phone to the man, the man saw a picture of the victim and his boyfriend.

After seeing the photo, the man used a homophobic slur and slapped the victim in the face, police said. He then threw the victim’s phone to the ground and fled on foot.

The victim suffered a swollen lip and bruising, police said, but he refused medical attention.