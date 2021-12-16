Police searching for suspect wanted in fatal Harlem shooting

Police are searching for the suspect (left) wanted in connection to a Harlem shooting. Video on Citizen App showed officers at the crime scene. (Credit: NYPD/Citizen)

HARLEM, Manhattan — The search is on for the suspect wanted for shooting a 24-year-old man in the neck and back.

Police responded to a call of an assault in progress at about 9:53 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived at the scene near West 151st Street and Amsterdam Avenue, police said they saw the victim, Oscar Hernandez.

Hernandez had gunshot wounds to his neck and back, police said. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).