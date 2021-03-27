Police search for missing 4-year-old, 8-month-old from Queens: NYPD

Police are looking for two children who were taken from a Queens home by their parents, who are not their legal guardians, according to the NYPD

Center: Shiloh and Aaliyah Bellas, ages 4 and 8 months, were taken from their Queens home by their parents, who are not their legal guardians, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

WOODHAVEN, Queens — The search continued Saturday for two young children who were taken from a Queens residence on Thursday, police said.

Shiloh and Aaliyah Bellas, 4 years old and 8 months old, were taken from the home on 98th Street in Woodhaven around 11 a.m. on Thursday by their parents, who do not have guardianship, according to authorities.

Police were alerted when the children were not returned home later in the day, according to the NYPD.

The children were last seen with their parents — Eddie Bellas, 37, and Nekaybew McNeal, 27 — inside a dark-colored Nissan sedan, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

