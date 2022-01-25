Police: Rae Sremmurd rapper Slim Jxmmi attacked girlfriend in Miami

FILE – Rapper Slim Jxmmi, of Rae Sremmurd, performs on stage during the Dazed and Blazed Summer 2018 Tour at Jiffy Lube Live on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Bristow, Va. Rapper Slim Jxmmi was arrested in Miami early Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, after attacking the mother of his young child during an argument, police said. Aaquil Brown, who performs under the name Slim Jxmmi in the hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd, faces a misdemeanor battery charge. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)

MIAMI (AP) — Police say rapper Slim Jxmmi was arrested in Miami after attacking the mother of his young child during an argument.

Aaquil Brown performs under the name Slim Jxmmi in the hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd and faces a misdemeanor battery charge. The group was started by Brown and his brother in Tupelo, Mississippi. They’re best known for their single “Black Beatles.”

The woman told Miami police she’d confronted Brown on Monday night about a woman he was following on social media. She says he attacked her several hours later after returning from a bar.