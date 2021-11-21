Police: New DNA tests link woman to 1986 baby killing

Greenwich Police Department’s Assistant Police Chief Robert Berry, center, points in the direction of a nearby building that was the site of a cold case, during a press conference at police headquarters in Greenwich, Conn., Friday Nov. 19, 2021. Connecticut police have charged a Florida woman with murder in connection with the 1986 killing of a baby who was found dead in a garbage truck. (Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)

Connecticut police have charged a Florida woman with murder in connection with the 1986 killing of a baby who was found dead in a garbage truck.

Police in Greenwich, Connecticut, say new DNA testing linked Janita Phillips, of Lake Mary, Florida, to the crime scene and confirmed she was the boy’s mother. Phillips turned herself in to Greenwich police Friday and appeared in court, where she was freed on a promise to return to court in January.

Her lawyer, Lindy Urso, says Phillips will plead not guilty and contest the murder charge.

Urso is questioning the medical examiner’s ruling that the boy’s death was a homicide by strangulation.