Police investigate death of infant after skull fractures discovered by doctors: NYDPD

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sirens and Crime

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — The death of a 1-month-old infant Wednesday was bring investigated as suspicious, police said Thursday.

On Wednesday, just after 1 p.m., police responded to the home at Gerard Avenue near East 165th Street in the Concourse section of the Bronx after the child’s mother called 911, saying her daughter was having difficulty breathing, according to the NYPD.

Baby Hanniel Darkwah was taken to a local hospital by EMS where she was pronounced dead with no obvious signs of trauma, police said.

But after further investigation, an NYPD spokesperson said the infants death is believed to be suspicious, with doctors discovering two fractures in the baby’s skull.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Brooklyn pharmacist brings excess vaccine to the community

Funeral for battered Harlem boy: ‘None of us can say that’s not our child’

Bronx nursing home has vaccinated 84% of residents, 77% of staff

Follow up Friday returns! Here's how Monica made it happen this week!

Breast cancer survivor, Bronx mom of 5 needs home repairs

Search for Brooklyn murder suspect mistakenly released from Rikers: police

More Bronx

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Mimi G's DIY style: From style blogger to million-dollar business owner

How to get your friendships back on track

Get your body ready for Spring

Queens borough president talks rise in anti-Asian hate crime, Cuomo allegations, vaccine distribution

Tips to boost your mood and inspire happiness

Heavy rain Thursday before sun returns Friday, through the weekend

Up and down temps ahead for tri-state

Bias not ruled out in Atlanta spa shootings

Much needed rain is on the way

@PIX11News on Twitter