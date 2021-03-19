Police investigate death of infant after skull fractures discovered by doctors: NYDPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — The death of a 1-month-old infant Wednesday was bring investigated as suspicious, police said Thursday.

On Wednesday, just after 1 p.m., police responded to the home at Gerard Avenue near East 165th Street in the Concourse section of the Bronx after the child’s mother called 911, saying her daughter was having difficulty breathing, according to the NYPD.

Baby Hanniel Darkwah was taken to a local hospital by EMS where she was pronounced dead with no obvious signs of trauma, police said.

But after further investigation, an NYPD spokesperson said the infants death is believed to be suspicious, with doctors discovering two fractures in the baby’s skull.