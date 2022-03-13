MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Fear unfolded inside the world-renowned Museum of Modern Art when a man allegedly stormed into the lobby, jumped over the reception desk and began a vicious attack on two employees with a knife.

Saturday afternoon’s stabbing prompted an evacuation at MoMA and a hunt for the suspected slasher.

Police say the suspect, 60-year-old Gary Cabana, was a regular at the museum.

“He is known to the employees here because he is a regular,” NYPD officer John Miller said.

Cabana came to see a show Saturday, but according to police, his membership had been revoked a day earlier for repeat disturbances. When he was denied entrance, he became agitated and allegedly attacked two employees, a 24-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man.

Police say Cabana then ran out the door and down the street, as officers quickly locked down a section of Midtown and started searching for the attacker. The two employees are expected to recover from the attack.

Officials said MoMA is closed Sunday.

