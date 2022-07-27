Police asked for help identifying a man who was found in the Bronx. (NYPD)

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday identified an unconscious man found in the Bronx after issuing a plea for help.

The man, who police have not publicly named, was found in the middle of a Bronx street on Friday. He was taken from near University and Reservoir avenues to a hospital.

Police had no idea who the man was; he had no identification or personal belongings on him.

Though he had no apparent physical injuries, he remained unresponsive and in critical condition in the hospital as of Tuesday.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office had contacted police in New York about the man. Some investigators thought the man might be a college student who’d gone missing in Texas years ago, but two law enforcement sources told PIX11 News that was not the case.

The NYPD said the family of the man found in the Bronx was notified after he was identified.