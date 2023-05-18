NEW YORK (PIX11)– NYPD maritime boats and drones continue to scour the Harlem River Thursday night in search of a Bronx boy who is still missing.

Alfa Barrie, 11, went missing with his friend earlier this week. Thursday, authorities made the gruesome discovery of his 13-year-old friend Garrett Warren floating in the Harlem River.

The search is now based on more than a hunch as authorities continue searching for missing Barrie.

“To find out it was Garret, the mother was inconsolable with grief. It was horrible,” said Lesha Sekou, CEO and founder of the Anti-Violence Organization Street Corner Resources.

Barrie and Warren were last seen together when they disappeared last Friday.

The NYPD harbor unit brought Garret’s body to Randall’s Island, where it was put on a stretcher and then sent to the medical examiner’s office for a rush examination for identification.

As the search now focuses on Alfa Barrie, the entire community is rallying around this family of West African immigrants – awaiting any word of the boy’s fate.

“We must wait for a confirmation. So, what I’m asking, just like I asked the African community, is to just continue to pray and give out the best energy until we know anything different. We’re not giving up,” said Sekou.

The discovery of Garret’s body raises new questions, including: What were the circumstances that led to Garret ending up in the water? What were he and Alfa doing last Friday night? And now, perhaps the most pressing question of all – where is Alfa Barrie?

On land, investigators continue to take witness statements and review video in and around the search, hoping for any new leads.

“At this point, we are not going to say anything. We will let the investigation keep on going. We’re still out there. We’re going to keep searching,” said Alfa’s uncle, Ahmadou Diallo.