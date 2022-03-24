THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police busted two alleged high-ranking gang members on gun charges in the Bronx, officials said Thursday.

Dereck Velasquez, 29 and Eric Colvin, 26, were indicted on 242 counts, District Attorney Darcel Clark said. They allegedly sold 33 weapons and large capacity ammunition feeding devices to an undercover NYPD officer.

“ All but a handful of these guns have been here for some time; at least two of the guns have been connected to shootings in the Bronx and Manhattan,” Clark said. “While we focus on the Iron Pipeline bringing new guns from out of state, this is a case of stopping criminals from recycling weapons that are destroying our communities.”

A four month investigation into the alleged members of the Forest Over Everything crew was conducted by the Bronx District Attorney’s Violent Criminal Enterprise Bureau and the NYPD’s DEA Firearms Task Force of the NYPD’s Firearms Suppression Section. They also worked with U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s New York Division and Homeland Security Investigations New York.

Velasquez and Colvin allegedly sold the guns, feeding devices and some cocaine to an undercover officer for $63,460, between Sept. 28, 2021 and Feb. 1, 2022, officials said. Most of the weapons were sold in broad daylight in the Bronx. Two of the firearms are ghost guns.