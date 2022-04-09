MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting that killed 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo in the Bronx.

They said detectives used witness accounts and a video trail to track down 17-year-old Jeremiah Ryan. Christopher McCormack, NYPD chief, said the suspect had no prior criminal record. Ryan was charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

A community and family mourned the straight-A student’s murder after being caught in a shootout on East 155th Street.

“Worst phone call anybody could get. I just hope this violence stops; it’s hurting a lot of us,” Yambo’s aunt said.

Her aunt spoke to PIX11 News moments after the arrest was made in the shooting Saturday morning.

“We’re trying to hold it together to be with one another and give support where we can,” she said.

Teachers from Yambo’s high school in the Bronx laid flowers and lit candles near where the 16-year-old was gunned down Friday afternoon. The crossfire also injured another 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. The three students were not walking together when gunshots rang out and they all attended different schools.

The chancellor called it a “despicable act of violence, one that has other parents concerned for their children’s safety, as well.

“I empathize as a parent getting the news your child has passed when you send her to school. Just the idea of getting that call is traumatic,” Raquel Billings, a parent, said.

Yambo’s family joined the chorus of city residents begging for the gun violence to end.

“Please no guns, they’re killing our children, innocent people who don’t deserve it. Please, please stop,” Yambo’s aunt said.

Family and friends of Yambo have started a GoFundMe fundraiser for funeral expenses. The two other children who were shot are hospitalized but expected to fully recover.