MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a man in connection with an attempted robbery incident near a Manhattan convenience store, officials said Tuesday.

On Saturday morning, 34-year-old Dominic Staton shoved a 73-year-old man to the ground in an attempt to steal his wallet outside a convenience store in Manhattan, video of the attack showed.

Credit: NYPD

Staton fled the scene and went inside a nearby subway station after he wasn’t able to steal the wallet, according to police. After three days, he was arrested by police on charges of attempted robbery, attempted grand larceny and assault.