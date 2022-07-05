KENT, N.Y. (AP) — Police say two men got out of their cars to argue on a New York highway and were fatally struck by a third car. The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 84 in the town of Kent.

New York state police say 38-year-old Mark Hall and 22-year-old Fabian Tirado stopped in the right lane and got out of their vehicles “due to a road rage altercation.” While the two men were arguing, a third vehicle hit both of them. Hall and Tirado were pronounced dead at the scene. The third driver was treated for minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.