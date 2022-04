PIX11’s Jennifer Bisram wrote another children’s book. It’s called “Grandma Used to Say,” and it’s in memory of her grandmother.

Bisram read the picture book to families at Barnes & Noble on Long Island in Carle Place on Saturday, then signed copies and took pictures with the little ones. Her first children’s book is about the first day of school. Kids were able to take home signed copies of both.

Grandma Used to Say is available online from Barnes & Noble.