PIX11 Vital Voters’ Guide

Who’s running for mayor?

With Mayor Bill de Blasio stepping down in November 2021 due to term limits, the race for the next mayor of New York City is on, and the playing field is packed.

The next New York City mayor will have their work cut out for them as they’ll be expected to lead the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic while tackling centuries of racial inequity in policing, education and health care.

As the 2021 June mayoral primaries inch closer, here are some of the candidates that are in the running to become the next New York City mayor.

How do primaries work in New York?

A primary election is an election in which registered voters select a candidate that they believe should be a political party’s candidate for elected office to run in the general election.

Primaries are state-level and local-level elections that take place prior to a general election. New York utilizes a closed primary process, in which the selection of a party’s candidates in an election is limited to registered party members.

What is ranked choice voting?

Starting this year, New York City will use ranked choice voting in primary and special elections for local offices. Now, you’ll be able to rank up to five candidates in order of preference, instead of choosing just one.

What does a NYC comptroller do?

New York City residents will vote for more than just a new mayor in the June primaries and November general election. Also on the ballot: candidates for city comptroller. Current Comptroller Scott Stringer is term-limited and has joined a crowded field of Democrats who are running for mayor. The job title may not seem as glamorous as others in public service, but the comptroller plays an important role in government as the city’s chief financial officer. The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged the city’s finances, making the position — and who holds it — all the more critical.