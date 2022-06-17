NEW YORK — PIX11 celebrated the 26th annual Founder’s Day this Friday by lending a helping hand at two New York City food banks.

Our first stop of the day was at the Hour Children Food Pantry in Long Island City, Queens.

The organization is all about around addressing the hunger and health-related issues that affect low-income families. More than 225 individuals come in every week. To donate to the pantry, or volunteer, contact Kellie Phelan at kphelan@hourchildren.org.

We finished the day at the New York Common Pantry in Harlem. The charitable organization works toward the reduction of hunger and food insecurity though an array of programs that work towards the goal of long-term independence for the individuals they serve.

Offering food pantry packages and hot meals, the pantry also is dedicated to teaching children and adults about the importance of a nutritionally sound diet and active living. To donate call (917) 720-9732 or email volunteer@nycommonpantry.org to schedule a time to lend a hand.