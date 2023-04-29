NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11, news is continuing to shine a light on TRANQ the substance that turns drug users into zombie-like shells. Xylazine a drug that has been regulated by The FDA for more than 50 years is now killing many in the states.

The drug first gained popularity amongst heroin users who started experimenting with the drug to extend their high and it became known as TRANQ.

New York City becoming the biggest distributor of the drug which has claimed many lives in the Northeast region of the U.S.

Today on PIX11 News our own Mary Murphy brings you a story of a life claimed.

Mary Murphy has been covering the rise of animal tranquilizers mixed with illegal drugs like fentanyl and heroin for months.