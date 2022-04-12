SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — We’re getting our first look at the scene at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, where more than a dozen people were injured Tuesday morning.

According to law enforcement, multiple people were found shot at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood. A New York City Fire Department spokesperson initially said 13 people were injured. It’s unclear exactly how those injuries occurred.

Some of the initial video shot by PIX11 crews showed the injured being loaded into ambulances for treatment.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 12: Police and emergency responders gather at the site of a reported shooting of multiple people outside of the 36 St subway station on April 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. According to authorities, multiple people have reportedly been shot and several undetonated devices were discovered at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in the Sunset Park neighborhood. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Five people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, law enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York City Transit workers arrive at subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Several people were shot Tuesday morning at the subway station in Brooklyn, New York, law enforcement sources said. Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Several people were shot Tuesday morning at the subway station in Brooklyn, New York, law enforcement sources said. Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

This still image provided by WABC shows law enforcement gathering at the scene of a shooting in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Law enforcement sources say five people were shot at a subway station in Brooklyn . Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke Tuesday morning at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park found multiple people shot and unexploded devices. (WABC via AP)

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Five people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, law enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Image from the scene following a sho0ting at a subway station in Brooklyn (PIX11)

Image from the scene following a shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn (PIX11)

Image from the scene following a sho0ting at a subway station in Brooklyn (PIX11)

According to PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo, preliminary information indicated a suspect fled wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.

Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning rush hour, and schools in the area were put on lockdown.

Breaking news updates are available in this story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.