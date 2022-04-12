SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — We’re getting our first look at the scene at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, where more than a dozen people were injured Tuesday morning.
According to law enforcement, multiple people were found shot at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood. A New York City Fire Department spokesperson initially said 13 people were injured. It’s unclear exactly how those injuries occurred.
Some of the initial video shot by PIX11 crews showed the injured being loaded into ambulances for treatment.
According to PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo, preliminary information indicated a suspect fled wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.
Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning rush hour, and schools in the area were put on lockdown.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.