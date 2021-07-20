PHOTOS: Bicyclist seriously injured in Florida alligator attack

STUART, Florida (AP) — An alligator attacked and seriously injured a man at a Florida park, officials said.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the attack occurred shortly before noon Monday at Halpatiokee Regional Park in Stuart.

The man was riding a bike when he lost control and fell down an embankment toward a body of water, according to officials

The 9-foot alligator grabbed the man, but he was eventually able to break free.

The man crawled away and was assisted by a bystander, officials said.

Rescue workers secured the area and drove the man to meet a medical helicopter.

A professional trapper was called to capture the alligator.