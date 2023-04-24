Editor’s Note: If you have a picture of the Northern Lights from the Rochester area, send them our way at WROCDigital@nexstar.tv.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over the weekend, the people of Western New York had the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis dance in the skies.

Due to a geomagnetic storm on Sunday, some people were able to catch glimpses of the Northern Lights and take pictures of the skies.

Below is a slideshow of the many pictures taken of Nature’s light show. Some of these were taken by News 8’s weather team and some were submitted by viewers:

The Northern Lights dancing above the north horizon from Webster. (News 8 WROC/Eric Snitil)

Viewer submitted photo taken at Lake Ontario (Photo/Taylor Steeves)

(News 8 WROC/Eric Snitil)

The Aurora Borealis as seen in front of a lighthouse at Sodus Point (Photo/Jeffrey Timmerman)

The “pulsing” aurora borealis above Western New York (News 8 WROC/Eric Snitil)

The Northern Lights “pulsating.” (News 8 WROC/Liam Healy)

(News 8 WROC/Eric Snitil)

Northern Lights taken from Irondequoit Bay (Photo/Erik Fleischer)

Another view of the Aurora Borealis taken from the Irondequoit Bay Pier (Photo/Nick Hamilton)

A brighter view of the Aurora Borealis taken from the Irondequoit Bay Pier (Photo/Nick Hamilton)

View of the Northern Lights above Lake Ontario. (News 8 WROC/Eric Snitil)

Northern Lights near Webster. (News 8 WROC/Christine Gregory)

Viewer submitted photo of the Northern Lights taken from Attica (Photo/Ryan Ingles)

(News 8 WROC/Liam Healy)

“Only getting better” (News 8 WROC/Liam Healy)