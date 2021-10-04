Police say that a gunman who shot and killed a man at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital then shot 2 officers in West Philadelphia, is in custody.

According to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, officers received a call for a shooter on the ninth floor of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital just after midnight on Monday. Officers arrived to find a 48-year-old worker shot. According to witnesses, the shooter left the hospital in a Uhaul truck.

Police say that a passerby spotted the suspect near North 41st and Concourse streets and called police because he was carrying a gun.

According to investigators, the suspect fired gunshots at four responding officers. Bullets struck two officers. A 30 year-old officer was struck in the elbow and a 32 year-old officer was struck in the nose.

Police say the suspect fled the hospital and got in a U-Haul. Police tracked it here near N 41st & S Concourse Drive. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/dLLuRLCclC — Khiree Stewart (@khireephl17) October 4, 2021

Officers returned fired striking the suspect in the upper body and neck.

Medics took both officers to Penn Presbyterian Hospital. Both officers are expected to survive.

The suspect is also recovering at Penn Presbyterian Hospital. Investigators say the 55 year-old suspect is an employee of the hospital. A motive is not yet clear but police say they believe that the victim was targeted by the shooter.

The situation remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.