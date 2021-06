MANHATTAN — A man was injured when he was slashed in the head inside the popular Times Square subway station Friday evening, officials said.

It happened just before 7 p.m., when FDNY officials said they responded to a reported stabbing in the station.

The victim, 35, was waiting on the platform for the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 trains when he was attacked.

He was taken to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. No arrests have yet been made.