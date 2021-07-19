Permanent outdoor dining may be coming to NYC, not everyone is on board

NEW YORK CITY — On a summer night in the city, diners have all kinds of choices.

Thousands of cafes and outside dining options are available as a result of the pandemic emergency order.

New York City officials are planning for a permanent program.

Public meetings are now underway.

Read the proposals from the department of city planning here.

Some neighbors have organized to express their concerns as officials seek feedback.

Residents at a meeting Monday said their residential streets have been changed, and the program should not take a one-size-fits-all approach.

The city estimates 11,000 restaurants are participating, and it has helped save 100,000 jobs. Restaurant owners have called it a lifesaver.

The New York City Department Transportation would administer the new program.

City Council and the mayor will also have to approve. The process will continue into the fall.

Neighborhood community boards are now scheduling presentations from officials.

Current dining structures are allowed to remain up through the end of 2022.

Restaurants that meet the new criteria would have to reapply and also pay a fee for outside dining in 2023.