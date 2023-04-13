NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police are searching for one suspect wanted for a string of smoke shop robberies across Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Investigators have tallied seven different incidents in which the suspect pepper sprays employees or threatens employees with pepper spray before stealing cash and merchandise.

The latest incident occurred on Sunday when the suspect walked into a smoke shop at 2776 Coney Island Avenue around 7:42 p.m., according to the NYPD. He approached a 22-year-old employee flashing a bottle with an unknown liquid and demanded cash, stealing $2,000 cash and $4,800 worth of merchandise before fleeing, police said.

The suspect has hit six smoke shops since early February, police said. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).