BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was struck and killed on Monday morning after a driver ran a red light in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

Officers responded to a 911 call at the intersection of Richardson Street and Kingsland Avenue around 6:40 a.m. Officers found the woman lying unresponsive on the ground, the NYPD said.

The woman was taken to Woodhull Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined the woman was struck by a dump truck driven by an unnamed 28-year-old man, police said. The driver blew through a steady red light and made a left turn, striking the woman in the crosswalk, police said.

No arrests have been made and an investigation remains ongoing, the NYPD said.