Paterson increases vaccination effort; NJ hits record high single-day COVID cases

PATERSON, N.J. — New Jersey recorded nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, shattering a previous one-day record set in January 2021. In the wake of a surge caused by the omicron variant, state officials are now doing anything they can to decrease those numbers.

Ahead of Christmas Day, the city of Paterson is ramping up its vaccination efforts. City officials, including Mayor Andre Sayegh, aren’t taking the surge lightly.

“Our daily infection rate is in the hundreds, which is very concerning,” Sayegh said.

A new mobile unit in the city is offering vaccines through the holidays, and the Paterson school district announced it would be bringing back remote learning after winter break.

In Newark, where cases continue to surge, Mayor Ras Baraka implemented an indoor mask mandate. Other New Jersey cities, including Montclair and East Orange, followed suit.