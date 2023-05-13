NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Institute of Technology had an interesting event Thursday afternoon.

For those who are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, everyday activities such as getting dressed in the morning can be challenging. Well, a unique fashion show was put together to showcase “adaptive clothing” which helps patients maintain their independence.

The adaptive fashion show featured “easy-on, easy-off” clothing, shoes, and accessories that enable patients to maintain their independence.

It was the first of its kind, and the people who walked down the runway were people who have Parkinson’s disease and other disabilities. Adaptive clothing has one or more modifications that help people with disabilities get dressed faster, it looks great and helps people feel better.

It can also help their caregivers minimize the time it takes when aiding their loved ones to get dressed for the day.

Not only does it help people with this disease feel good about themselves but walking the runway gives these participants a sense of pride and happiness.