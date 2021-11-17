Parents demand answers in NJ high school hazing case

MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. — Frustrations from boiled over at a Wall Township Board of Education meeting Tuesday, where parents demanded answers in a recent hazing scandal.

Two of the biggest questions posed: Who knew what was going on, and did they do anything about it?

Superintendent Dr. Tracy Handerhan pushed back on claims from parents that the school district wasn’t doing enough to address the allegations.

“I’m here to tell you that that is absolutely false,” she said.”

The investigation has been taken over by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. Reportedly, the investigation centers on an assault that was captured on video and shows upperclassman on the Wall High School football team ambushing a sophomore in the team’s locker room.

Sources who have seen that video told PIX11 News the victim was sodomized in that incident. That disturbing incident is one of many the prosecutor’s office is looking into.

Four district employees — including Athletic Director Tom Ridoux — have been placed on administrative leave in the wake of the allegations. The school’s remaining football season has been canceled as well.

Former Wall High School student Eric Duchak claimed Tuesday that these allegations are nothing new, alleging he was assaulted in the 90s.

“It was only after seeing this incident that I was compelled to come forward,” he said.