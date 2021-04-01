Parents apprehended, children found safe days after NYPD search started

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Eddie Bellas and Nekaybaw McNeal

Eddie Bellas and Nekaybaw McNeal (NYPD)

WOODHAVEN, Queens — Police arrested non-custodial parents after they allegedly took their children from their Queens home, officials said Wednesday night

NYPD officers charged Eddie Bellas, 37, and Nekaybaw McNeal, 27, with custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child. Officers apprehended them on Tuesday night in Schenectady.

Bellas and McNeal allegedly took their 4-year-old son and 8-month-old baby girl from their 98th Street home in Woodhaven around 11 a.m. on Thursday, officials said. Police were alerted when the children were not returned home later in the day.

The children were found in safe condition, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Bronx businesses prepare for Yankees home opener

Fans return to Yankee Stadium for opening day Thursday

Chilly, wet opening day, but rain should clear before first pitch at Yankee Stadium

New video: Doormen's actions after Asian woman attacked in Midtown Manhattan

MTA finishes restoring final tunnel that was damaged by Superstorm Sandy

NYS budget deadline approaching

Recreational marijuana: What can you do today?

New Yorkers rally for rent relief ahead of budget deadline

Could rain spoil the return of fans to Yankee Stadium?

@PIX11News on Twitter