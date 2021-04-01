Parents apprehended, children found safe days after NYPD search started

WOODHAVEN, Queens — Police arrested non-custodial parents after they allegedly took their children from their Queens home, officials said Wednesday night

NYPD officers charged Eddie Bellas, 37, and Nekaybaw McNeal, 27, with custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child. Officers apprehended them on Tuesday night in Schenectady.

Bellas and McNeal allegedly took their 4-year-old son and 8-month-old baby girl from their 98th Street home in Woodhaven around 11 a.m. on Thursday, officials said. Police were alerted when the children were not returned home later in the day.

The children were found in safe condition, an NYPD spokesperson said.