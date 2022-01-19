Pair assaulted, robbed man after following him into apartment: NYPD

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Two men followed another man into his apartment Monday evening before hitting and robbing him, police said Wednesday.

The 49-year-old man was walking into a residence near East 138th Street and Brook Avenue about 6:55 p.m., police said. The two suspects — who were not known to the victim — followed him inside, and proceeded to punch him in the head and body before forcibly removing his wallet.

The victim suffered pain and bruising as a result of the assault, but police said he refused medical attention at the scene. His stolen wallet was estimated at about $800.

The New York City Police Department is asking the public’s assistance identifying the two male individuals depicted in the attached photos in connection to a robbery that occurred within the confines of the 40 Precinct. Details are as follows:

The suspects, who fled on foot, were last seen wearing dark clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

BX councilmember Rafael Salamanca talks deadly Bronx explosion

Officer, 16-year-old suspect shot by same bullet in Bronx

Bronx veteran with vet dad fights for heat in father's public housing home

Families of Bronx explosion victims rush to find loved ones amid chaos

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter