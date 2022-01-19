Pair assaulted, robbed man after following him into apartment: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Two men followed another man into his apartment Monday evening before hitting and robbing him, police said Wednesday.

The 49-year-old man was walking into a residence near East 138th Street and Brook Avenue about 6:55 p.m., police said. The two suspects — who were not known to the victim — followed him inside, and proceeded to punch him in the head and body before forcibly removing his wallet.

The victim suffered pain and bruising as a result of the assault, but police said he refused medical attention at the scene. His stolen wallet was estimated at about $800.

The New York City Police Department is asking the public’s assistance identifying the two male individuals depicted in the attached photos in connection to a robbery that occurred within the confines of the 40 Precinct. Details are as follows:

The suspects, who fled on foot, were last seen wearing dark clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).