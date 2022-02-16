Over 100,000 pounds of food given to families in need in five Bronx NYCHA developments

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A community chef teamed up with five Bronx public housing moms who saw their neighbors in need and did something about it, transforming a community center and street into a food pantry.

Bronx mom Nakia Kingsberry said pop-up food distributions are a real life saver.

“Every little thing helps because the price of everything is going up,” Kingsberry, who lives at the Mitchel Houses said.

The food distribution was near five bronx New York City Housing Authority developments: Mitchel, Mott Haven, Moore, Mill Brook and Patterson Houses. Hundreds of families came out.

The event, called A Labor of Love, was a collaboration between NYCHA residents and a nonprofit organization Full Hearts Full Bellies, which is sponsored and run by celebrity and community Chef Millie Peartree.

“We have a 100,000 pounds of food,” Peartree said, notingTyson, Barilla, McCormick and Dole donated food.

People interested in donating can click here.

According to Hunger Free America, the Bronx remains New York City’s hungriest borough in every category, with, more than one in four Bronx residents (25.4 percent) experiencing food insecurity.