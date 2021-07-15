Only a fraction of eligible NYers have signed up for 9/11 victim benefits, others urged to register now

Six moments of silence are observed annually on Sept. 11. At 8:46 a.m. ET, hijackers crashed Flight 11 into the north tower.

LOWER MANHATTAN — As the deadline to register for 9/11-related health benefits nears, there are still many impacted New Yorkers who haven’t signed up — or don’t even know they’re eligible altogether.

Virtually anyone who worked, lived or went to school in Lower Manhattan during that time — between Sept. 11, 2001 and May 20, 2002 — or volunteered to help in the area, is eligible for benefits.

Officials told PIX11 80% of eligible first responders have registered, but less than 10% of the office workers, students and teachers have signed up.

Add another group of brave New Yorkers who helped keep Lower Manhattan afloat during those dark days: doormen and building workers.

These people include handymen and superintendents, security guards, and other employees who kept Lower Manhattan high-rises in check.

In total, only 8% of survivors have registered for the program.

The deadline to apply for the Victim Compensation Fund is on July 29, according to Rep. Carolyn Maloney.

“This program is there to help,” Maloney told PIX11 News.

Maloney urged anyone exposed to sign up. Even those who were exposed, but not sick, should sign up as illnesses may develop later on.

Visit the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund website for more information and to sign up.