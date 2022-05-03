NEW YORK (PIX11) — People with plans to fly have just one year to get a REAL ID before he federal deadline.

The deadline was pushed back because of the COVID pandemic. It’s been moved to May 3, 2023. The Real ID, or some other form of federally accepted document such as an Enhanced ID or a Passport, will be needed for domestic flights once the change kicks in.

New York’s DMV on Tuesday urged residents to get apply soon so they can avoid a last-minute rush. The agency will set up tables at a number of state airports to help inform people about the REAL ID. What you should know if you’re planning to make the upgrade:

A REAL ID is free if your license or ID is up for renewal. If you want to upgrade before your license is up for renewal, you pay an extra $12.50

You can also get an Enhanced ID, which costs $30 extra. It works as identification when coming back to the US from Canada, Mexico and some Caribbean countries

You’ll need to go in person to get a REAL ID. Some DMV offices require a reservation.

People getting a REAL ID will need to bring a number of documents with them. Click here to find out which documents you can bring

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards following a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission. The updated cards will be required for airport check-in and to enter federal facilities.

Older IDs will be suitable to allow people to drive, buy liquor or other age-regulated products, and gamble at casinos. Travelers also can use military IDs or passports to access flights and federal facilities.