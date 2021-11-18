One dead after car falls into Oyster Bay marina: NCPD

OYSTER BAY, N.Y. — An 85-year-old man died after the vehicle he was sitting in became submerged underwater Thursday, police said.

Homicide Squad Detectives from the Nassau County Police Department are investigating the incident, according to a statement sent Thursday night.

Detectives said just after 3 p.m., the 2011 Volkswagen Jetta was moving through the parking lot of Theodore Roosevelt Marina in Oyster Bay when it struck a fence and then became submerged in water, trapping the man inside.

He was removed from the water by responding officers and transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:47 p.m.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, police said.