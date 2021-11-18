One dead after car falls into Oyster Bay marina: NCPD

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OYSTER BAY, N.Y. — An 85-year-old man died after the vehicle he was sitting in became submerged underwater Thursday, police said.

Homicide Squad Detectives from the Nassau County Police Department are investigating the incident, according to a statement sent Thursday night.

Detectives said just after 3 p.m., the 2011 Volkswagen Jetta was moving through the parking lot of Theodore Roosevelt Marina in Oyster Bay when it struck a fence and then became submerged in water, trapping the man inside.

He was removed from the water by responding officers and transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:47 p.m.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, police said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

Five dead after massive fire in Long Island

Bruce Blakeman talks lead over Laura Curran in race for Nassau County executive

MTA service cuts ‘off the table’ thanks to federal infrastructure funding: Hochul

4th tornado confirmed on Long Island after severe storms over the weekend

Long Island tornados: Levittown couple share their experience

Long Island twisters: 3 tornadoes flipped over small planes, ripped up trees, destroyed homes: NWS

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter